17-year prison sentence for man who stabbed, decapitated homeless man

A Lexington man was sentenced Monday in Fayette Circuit Court to 17 years in prison for the 2015 stabbing death of another man.
John Brittain Cawood, 34, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year in the death of James “Doug” Holiness, 58. The body, which had been stabbed multiple times and decapitated, was found close to the railroad tracks under the Man o’ War overpass near Lowe’s at Nicholasville Road.
The recommended sentence on the manslaughter charge was five years in prison, but the penalty was enhanced because Cawood was a persistent felony offender, Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said.
In 2002, Cawood was convicted in Bell County of attempted murder and burglary.
A witness in the case, Justin Denny Adams, 22, died of exposure in February, Red Corn said. Adams had been living on the streets and was found unresponsive outside a Lexington Taco Bell and later died.
Cawood must serve 10 years before he will be eligible for parole, Red Corn said.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments