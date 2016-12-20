Stolen Jeep, van collide on North Broadway; five arrested

A driver had to be extricated Tuesday morning and five people were arrested after a stolen SUV collided with a van on North Broadway, Lexington police said.
The Jeep SUV and the Kentucky Utilities van collided about 9:30 a.m. at North Broadway and West Seventh Street. The van’s driver had to be extricated from the wreckage. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Immediately after the crash, the five people who were in the Jeep, two juveniles and three adults, tried to run from police, Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. One was injured in the crash and made it only about 20 feet before being arrested.
The other four were rounded up by Fayette County sheriff’s deputies on nearby Morrison Avenue, Daugherty said. Each of the five has been charged with receiving stolen property, and additional charges are possible. Their names have not yet been released.
Four of the people from the Jeep were taken to a hospital, according to the fire department. None had life-threatening injuries.
Shortly before the crash, a sheriff’s deputy noticed the Jeep near the Coolavin Apartments, Daugherty said. The deputy checked the vehicle’s registration and found that it had been reported stolen.
The deputy attempted to pull the Jeep over but stopped the pursuit when the vehicle sped up and refused to stop, Daugherty said. The Jeep’s driver continued to drive recklessly, and the deputy followed from a safe distance until the crash occurred.
North Broadway was closed for several hours as the police department’s collision-reconstruction unit investigated.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments