Photos released of three suspects in Kroger robbery

Lexington police have released surveillance photos of three men suspected of robbing a Kroger last week.
The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger on Boston Road, public information officer Brenna Angel said Tuesday in a news release.
“The loss-prevention employee advised that three black males entered the store and took items without paying,” Angel said. “When they were approached by the employee, the individuals became confrontational and threatening, and pointed a knife at the employee.”
Police are asking that anyone with information on the three men call police at 859-258-3600.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
