Here’s how you can help police catch a man who robbed a Speedway

Police are asking for your help this week to catch the man who robbed the Speedway at 2301 Paris Pike early Dec. 7. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
Police are asking for your help to solve the robbery of the Speedway at 2301 Paris Pike on Dec. 7.
At 2:30 a.m., a man handed the clerk a note indicating that he was robbing the gas station. He implied that he had a weapon, and he ordered the clerk to the floor as he fled.
Surveillance images (see above) show a black man, 30 to 40 years old, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, and wearing a gray cap.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspects of the Week are David Kirk and James Thomas Richardson, wanted on charges of robbery and theft.
Kirk, 39, is a white man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds (see photo above).
Richardson, 41, is a white man, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 175 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Kirk or Richardson, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
