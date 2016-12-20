Woman alleges she was held her against her will, raped for three days

A southern Madison County man is accused of holding a woman against her will for three days and raping her each day.
Danny Davidson, 63, was arrested and charged Sunday with rape and kidnapping, said Deputy Michael Stotts, spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was allegedly held at Davidson’s house on South Dogwood Drive, south of the Berea city limits. Davidson and the victim knew each other, Stotts said.
The woman called 911 to report that she was being held against her will. “They kept her on the phone until deputies arrived, at which point, she came out of the house and they started moving her to safety,” Stotts said.
“While they were moving her, Davidson exited and started to leave the residence and they detained him,” Stotts said. Davidson was arrested shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
The woman was treated at Baptist Health Richmond. Davidson remains in the Madison County jail.
The case remains under investigation.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
