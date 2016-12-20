Woman wanted in killing of 89-year-old man has been arrested in Lexington

A woman who is charged with aggravated murder in the death of an 89-year-old Cincinnati man was arrested in Lexington on Tuesday, and a man charged in the case is being held in Shelbyville.
Margaret Marie Kinney, 41, was arrested at 606 Elm Tree Lane on warrants for being a fugitive from Ohio, according to the Fayette County Detention Center’s website.
Kinney and Michael Stumph, 43, were wanted in connection with the death of Otto Stewart, who was found dead in his home Friday, WKYT reported.
According to Ohio court records, Kinney and Stumph were wanted on warrants for aggravated murder and aggravated robbery that were filed Saturday.
Stumph was arrested in Kentucky on Nov. 21 on charges of non-support and probation violation and has been held in the Shelby County Detention Center since Nov. 22, according to the Shelby County jail’s website.
Court documents say Stewart was killed Nov. 19 with “a knife and ligature,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
