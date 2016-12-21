Two boys, 13 and 14, charged in robbery of Lexington Kroger near Man o’ War

A 13-year-old and 14-year-old were charged in connection with a robbery of the Boston Road Kroger after the teens’ photos were released by police in effort to learn their identities, authorities said.
A knife was pointed at an employee who approached the two who took items without paying about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, police said earlier. The two were confrontational and threatening, police said. A third juvenile whose photo also was released by police was not charged.
The 13-year-old was charged with robbery, according to police. The 14-year-old also was ordered picked up on a robbery charge.
