Madison County shooting sends man to hospital with serious injuries

A man was shot during a fight Thursday morning in Madison County and was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with serious injuries.
Phillip “Chris” Sanders was shot about 3 a.m. during a fight in a house on Moran Summit Road, according to Kentucky State Police.
Patrick A. Coleman Jr., 54, of Richmond was arrested during a traffic stop a few hours after the shooting, according to state police. He has been charged with first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Coleman is being held in the Madison County jail.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments