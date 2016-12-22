Frankfort Cemetery superintendent, charged with sex with minor on the grounds, is denied lower bond

A former Frankfort Cemetery superintendent was denied a bond reduction Wednesday in Franklin Circuit Court after his arrest for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl multiple times at his home on the cemetery grounds.
Rodney Godby, 47, of Frankfort was indicted last week on 25 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree illicit sex act under 16 years of age, a Class B felony.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland, the incidents occurred from June 2013 to November 2014.
Defense attorney Bill Moore said Godby resigned at the request of the Frankfort Cemetery Board once he was indicted.
Moore asked Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to reduce Godby’s $100,000 full cash bond to a $50,000 bond, which Cleveland opposed.
Shepherd agreed, leaving the bond at the full $100,000 cash given the severity of the charges.
Godby is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
