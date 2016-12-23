Nicholasville man convicted in child porn case

A Nicholasville man produced and possessed images of child pornography, a federal jury has ruled.
Kenneth D. Liverseed was convicted Wednesday of both charges he faced in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
The case against Liverseed, 67, started after someone looked at his computer and saw a video of a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy naked in his apartment, with the girl exposing herself to the camera, according to a court document.
Police found more than 2,000 images of child porn on Liverseed’s computer, with some showing children as young as 5 engaging in sex with adult men, the motion said.
Jurors deliberated for about two hours before returning a guilty verdict.
Liverseed will probably appeal his conviction, said his attorney, Derek G. Gordon.
Liverseed faces 15 to 30 years in prison on the most serious charge. He is to be sentenced in March.
