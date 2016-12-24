Lexington police searching for suspects in Versailles Road robbery

Lexington police are looking for suspects that reportedly bound and robbed two people at a Versailles Road business Friday.
The three suspects, one armed with a gun, entered Beat the Clock Tax Service just before 11 a.m. Friday and demanded money, according to police.
One of the suspects, a man in his twenties, had a short beard, weighed about 130 pounds and was 5-foot-3, according to police. Another was in his thirties, about 5-foot-7 and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The third was tall and wearing a gray hooded jacket.
The three got away with cash and left in an older model Ford Explorer, according to police.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
