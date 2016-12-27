Laurel man charged with rape after Snapchat meet-up discovered by teen’s father

A 21-year-old London man was arrested early Monday in Laurel County after reportedly being found in bed with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Austin Prewitt was pulled over about 3 a.m. on the Interstate 75 ramp near Ky. 80 after deputies were told to be on the look out for a vehicle that was possibly involved in a trespassing incident, according to the sheriff’s office. Prewitt was charged with third-degree rape, second-degree burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving a stolen firearm.
Deputies were told the father of the 15-year-old girl found Prewitt in the teen’s bed. Prewitt reportedly fled in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck after being discovered by the father, according to the sheriff’s office.
Prewitt and the 15-year-old had been talking over Snapchat and had agreed to have sex, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies pulled over the red pickup truck on the interstate for speeding, they found Prewitt with a firearm that was reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Prewitt was in the Laurel County jail Tuesday.
