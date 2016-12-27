Two men keep stealing from cars, and police are asking for help to stop them

Police are asking for your help to end a string of thefts from cars. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
Over the past two months, police have been getting reports involving the same two men breaking into vehicles and then using stolen credit cards at local businesses. Reports are coming in from all areas of Lexington.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Trinity McQueen, 32, wanted on charges of felony theft. McQueen is described as white, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.
If you have information about McQueen, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
