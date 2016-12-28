Man admits role in slaying of Richmond couple

Two men have been charged in the 2010 murders of a Richmond couple.
Lebruce Ellington admitted in Madison Circuit Court on Wednesday morning to receiving $50,000 to be the middleman in the deaths of Sonsaray “Sonsi” Warford and Charles “Chew” Walker.
Ellington pleaded guilty to two counts of complicity to murder, two counts of complicity to kidnapping, complicity to burglary and being a persistent felony offender, WKYT reported.
Also Wednesday, Ja’Kolbe Chenault, who allegedly provided Ellington the money to hire hit men Matt Denholm and Daniel Keene. Chenault was indicted on two counts of complicity to murder, complicity to kidnapping, and complicity to burglary.
Walker, who was 30 when he died, was targeted because he had allegedly stolen $180,000 from Chenault, said a 41-page affidavit filed in court by Richmond police detective William O’Donnell in March 2012. One of Walker’s cousins told police that Chenault’s friendship with Walker had deteriorated because “Chenault suspected Walker had stolen money from him,” the affidavit said. During this time, Warford was upset because a friend told her a “hit” had been put on her boyfriend. Warford was reported missing by her mother on June 30, 2010.
Police interviewed Ellington on Jan,. 27, 2012, and said that Chenault had mentioned “getting back” at Walker. Ellington also told police that Denholm and Keene had played an audio recording of the killings; that a .22-caliber revolver was used; and that he was shown Walker’s gold teeth.
Keene told police that Denholm used a small hatchet to cut off Walker’s hands and later removed his gold teeth, the affidavit said.
In August 2014, Denholm admitted to murdering Walker and Warford. Keene pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and counts of burglary, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in March 2016.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @hlpublicsafety
