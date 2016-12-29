Lexington police release video from two unsolved gas station robberies

Lexington police have released surveillance video from the armed robberies of two gas stations in September in hopes that someone might recognize the gunman.
About 11:30 p.m. Sept. 16, a robbery was reported at the Speedway gas station at 1401 Leestown Road. A clerk told officers that a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied and the man ran.
Three hours later, a robbery was reported at the Thorntons gas station at 1040 Georgetown Road, according to police. A store employee told police that a man took a bottle of beer from a cooler before pointing a gun at the employee and demanding money. The employee didn’t open the cash register and the man left the store without paying for the beer.
In both robberies, the same physical description was given, but the robber was wearing different clothes each time, according to police.
During the first robbery, the gunman wore a gray shirt and a black hat with a camouflage bill, with “NY” on the front, according to police. During the robbery attempt at Thorntons, the gunman wore a black shirt and white hat with a black bill. In both cases, the robberpulled out the handgun with his left hand.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
