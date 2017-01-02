Laurel County sheriff investigating New Year’s Day shooting near London

Sheriff’s detectives in Laurel County are investigating a New Year’s Day shooting near London that sent a man to the hospital with life threatening wounds. The investigation led to the arrest of four individuals on unrelated charges.
The shooting left Charles Rogers, 32, of Corbin with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with life threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday and involved Rogers and one other male subject. Deputies are still trying to locate the suspect.
While investigating the shooting, detectives and sheriff’s deputies found three men with outstanding warrants. Four individuals were arrested at the property on a number of charges.
Among those arrested were property owner Patty Gregory, 42, Donnie Wisner, 32, Kylen Lovett, 21, and John Messner, 23.
