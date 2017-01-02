Kentucky State Police investigating two fatal crashes in Magoffin County

Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are investigating two fatal crashes in Magoffin County on the Mountain Parkway over the holiday weekend.
On New Year’s Eve, Sara Berry, 33, of Harrodsburg, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a pickup truck in the oncoming lane. Berry was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Kentucky State Police.
On Monday morning, Thomas Clawson, 57, of Lebanon Ohio, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a vehicle in the oncoming lane. Clawson was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police said both Berry and Clawson were wearing seatbelts and that alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
