Stops involving two stolen vehicles lead to five arrests in Lexington

Two adults and three juveniles were taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon in connection with two stolen vehicles in Lexington.
The chain of events that led to the five arrests began at about 12:21 p.m. Wednesday when police responded to a caller who said she saw multiple people with firearms in her backyard on the 600 block of Rolling Creek Lane, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said in a news release. The group was also observed getting into a Toyota Corolla that had been reported stolen.
“Upon arrival by officers, the subjects bailed from the car and fled on foot,” Angel said. “The car was left in neutral on an incline and started rolling backwards towards a house on Rolling Creek. Officers were able to stop the car from striking any property by parking behind the vehicle, which did cause a collision with a police cruiser.”
Police placed Veterans Park Elementary School on lockdown briefly following the Rolling Creek incident. Police observed and stopped a vehicle circling the neighborhood on Clearwater at Watertrace. Two people from that vehicle were apprehended, Angel said.
During the traffic stop, a witness saw three people below a deck at a home in the neighborhood.
“Officers responded and apprehended these subjects for the initial stolen vehicle,” Angel said. “An additional stolen vehicle was reported during this incident from Shady Springs which is also in this neighborhood. It was recovered after this incident on Expo Ct.”
Additional firearms were found in the original stolen vehicle. Charges against all five are pending, Angel said.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
