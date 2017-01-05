Man killed in shootout with deputy was target of drug investigation

The man who died Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire with a Lincoln County deputy was being sought as part of drug investigation earlier in the week, a Stanford newspaper reported.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Welby O’Dell Mullins Jr. after deputies had executed a search warrant Tuesday at Mullins’ home and found more than two pounds of crystal meth and several thousands dollars in cash, the Interior Journal reported. Mullins wasn’t home at the time, but a warrant for his arrest had been issued, the newspaper reported.
Mullins, 64, of Hustonville, was killed in a shooting between Mullins and Lincoln County Deputy Colby Reik, who is also a Lexington firefighter. Reik was shot in the arm but a spokeswoman for University of Kentucky Hospital said he had been released.
Reik was shot after he approached the passenger side of a stopped vehicle in which Mullins was riding and Mullins got out of the vehicle with a handgun, police said. The two exchanged gunfire.
The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station on the northern edge of the Pleasant Retreat shopping center on U.S. 27 just south of Lancaster.
The Lincoln County sheriff’s office had been looking for a vehicle as part of the drug investigation. Reik spotted it and followed it north into Garrard County.
Two people were in the vehicle when Reik stopped at the gas station. The driver followed verbal commands from the deputy, Trooper Robert Purdy said.
Mullins had been released in July after serving time in a federal prison for trafficking in cocaine in 1993, according to U.S. District Court records.
That case went to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals when Mullins and co-defendant Kerry Dean Coffey appealed a district court’s order denying their motion to suppress evidence and their subsequent convictions based upon their conditional guilty pleas to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine with intent to distribute. The court of appeals affirmed the district court’s judgment in February 1995.
