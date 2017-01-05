Tip leads to arrest of man accused of forcing woman to withdraw from ATMs

A Nicholasville man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery in October.
John Cramer 24, is accused of holding a woman at knifepoint and forcing her to drive him to several automated teller machines to withdraw money from her bank accounts, according to Nicholasville police.
Cramer stole more than $1,000 from the woman, police said.
At the time of the robbery, police had little information because there were no photos or videos from any of the ATMs, and the victim wasn’t able to give a decent description because of stress.
A tip from a confidential informant led police to Cramer, who also is a suspect in a similar robbery being investigated by the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office.
Cramer is being held in the Jessamine County jail in lieu of $80,000 bond.
Anyone with information about this or similar cases is asked to contact Nicholasville police at 859-885-9467.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
