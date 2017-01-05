18-year-old charged with robbery after teen shot in the back

An 18-year-old has been charged with robbery and other crimes after a Lexington shooting that injured another teen, police said Thursday.
In addition to robbery, Tyzon Edwards was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana.
An 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at St. Joseph Hospital on Tuesday. The victim and Edwards planned to meet for a drug deal, but Edwards took the victim’s drugs and the victim was shot in the back, police said.
Edwards had marijuana and two stolen firearms when he was arrested late Wednesday, police said.
