Clark County man charged after group home resident ‘duct taped’ in room

A Winchester man has been charged with abuse after working as a caregiver in an adult group home.
Billy Gross Spicer, 21, was charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, which is Class C felony, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Andy Beshear. Spicer is also charged with unlawful imprisonment and terroristic threatening.
Spicer worked at a Clark County group home for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities, according to the news release.
While caring for a resident overnight, Spicer “either duct taped the resident in his room or failed to remove duct tape from the resident’s door, which prevented the resident from leaving his room and which prevented Spicer from providing the required level of care,” according to the news release.
“Abuse of any kind is unacceptable,” Beshear said in the release. “One of the core missions of my office is to protect Kentucky’s most vulnerable citizens from abuse and exploitation – and to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law.”
Spicer was indicted on Dec. 8 and, if convicted of the charges, could serve up to 15 years in prison, according to the news release.
The attorney general’s office has a tip line for reporting allegations of abuse, neglect or exploitation in Medicaid facilities. Ut cab be reached by calling 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384). Reports can also be made to Adult Protective Services by calling 1-800-752-6200.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments