Laurel County drug trafficking roundup puts 17 in jail

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people Friday in a drug offender roundup dubbed “Operation Fresh Start.”
The arrests were a result of undercover investigations conducted by sheriff’s detectives Jason Back and James Sizemore. Four teams of sheriff’s deputies and other officers sought 34 individuals Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.
It took three prisoner transport vans to take the 17 who were charged to jail, according to the sheriff’s office. Two others were arrested during the operation, one on a previous warrant and another on unrelated drug charges.
The following individuals were arrested on the the listed charges:
- Jeffery Elliott, 47, of London, trafficking in crystal methamphetamine and being a persistent felony offender;
- Christopher Neeley, 33, of London, trafficking in hydrocodone and being a persistent felony offender;
- Merinda Robinson, 37, of London, trafficking in crystal meth;
- Charles Provence, 43, of London, trafficking in oxycodone;
- Steven Brownlee, 32, of London, trafficking in hydrocodone;
- Gerald Asher, 47, of London, trafficking in morphine;
- Nicole Blevins, 39, of London, trafficking in crystal meth;
- Bricky Mitchell, 49, of Corbin, trafficking in hydrocodone, morphine and crystal meth;
- Constance Vanover, 59, of London, trafficking in hydrocodone;
- Boyd Simpson, 49, of London, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon;
- Susie Scalf, 42, of London, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine;
- Michael Lundy, 43, of London, conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine;
- Jason Sevier, 37, of London, trafficking in crystal meth and being a persistent felony offender;
- Russell Morgan, 34, of London, trafficking in crystal meth;
- Mark Mullins, 51, of Corbin, two counts of trafficking in hydrocodone;
- Ricky Bowling, 58, of London, trafficking in crystal meth and oxycodone;
- Michelle Savage, 43, of London, trafficking in crystal meth and oxycodone.
Two people were arrested on unrelated charges:
- Angela Lovins, 25, of London, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Stephen Roberts, 40, of Manchester, was arrested on Clay County charges of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Additional arrests are expected as deputies search for the remaining 17 people being sought in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
