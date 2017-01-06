Sex sting in Frankfort brings charge against Indiana man

An Indiana man was charged Friday in Frankfort after allegedly seeking sex with a minor, according to Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Larry Joe Lyons, 36, of New Middletown, was charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for sex, according to a news release.
Lyons was charged after an undercover investigaton by the Cyber Crimes Unit in Beshear’s office.
Lyons traveled to Frankfort on Friday for what he thought would be a meeting with a minor. Instead, investigators arrested him with the assistance of Frankfort police and Kentucky State Police.
Authorities found a pistol in Lyons’ vehicle.
Lyons was being held in the Franklin County Detention Center with bond set at $10,000.
The charge against him is a Class D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.
