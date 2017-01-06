Ohio man shot by relative in rural Estill County, state police say

An Ohio man died early Friday after a shooting in rural Estill County, Kentucky State Police said.
The Estill County coroner pronounced Joseph A. Hartley, 20, of Fairborn, Ohio, dead at the scene, state police said.
The initial investigation indicates that Hartley was shot by a relative just after midnight at the home on Morse Way.
State police said they were conducting a death investigation; they said charges have not been filed, and said that they are not looking for suspects.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments