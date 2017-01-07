Richmond man accused of setting fire that killed Ohio firefighter

A Richmond man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a firefighter in Hamilton, Ohio.
William Tucker, 49, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated arson in connection with the December 2015 fire that killed firefighter Patrick Wolterman.
Police in Hamilton, Ohio, announced that their detectives had come to Madison County Friday afternoon and, with help from the Kentucky State Police, arrested Tucker.
He was being held in the Madison County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Butler County, Ohio. A hearing was expected to be held next week, police said.
Tucker is a co-defendant with Lester Parker, who owned the home at 1310 Pater Avenue in Hamilton where the fire occurred on Dec. 28, 2015.
Parker was charged Dec. 12 with one count of murder and one count of aggravated arson.
Wolterman, 28, was fighting the fire when he fell through the floor and into the basement, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported at the time.
Firefighters went into the burning home thinking a couple could be inside, but Parker, 66, said he and his wife were in Las Vegas when the fire occurred, according to Cincinnati television station WCPO.
