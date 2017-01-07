Man hospitalized after shooting in Frankfort

A man was shot in the abdomen at a home on Felmer Court in Frankfort Saturday morning.
The man, who was not identified, is believed to have been involved in a “domestic situation” when the shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m., said Frankfort police Maj. Rob Warfel.
The man was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he was taken into surgery, Warfel said.
He said police were still interviewing the other person or people involved in the situation late Saturday morning.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
