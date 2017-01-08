Woman charged with assault after allegedly cutting man with knife

A Lexington woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly cutting a victim across the face with a butcher knife Saturday night.
According to an arrest citation by Lexington police, 60-year-old Linda Clay Davis was arguing with the victim, a man. Davis got a butcher knife and cut the man across the face, causing a small laceration under his right eye and a large laceration across his nose.
Lexington police Sgt. Chris Dearinger said Davis and the victim knew each other.
The arrest happened at 706 Florida Street, Davis’ home, according to the arrest document. The citation reads Davis was drinking alcoholic beverages on the same day the alleged slashing occurred.
Davis was booked into the Lexington jail. She is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at 1 p.m. Her bond is set for $5,000, according to the Lexington jail website.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
