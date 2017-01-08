Man arrested in Lexington Saturday in connection to Indiana murder

A man wanted for charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery and criminal confinement out of Evansville, Indiana was arrested in Lexington Saturday night.
According to the Lexington jail website, Ryan Kenyon Connors, 26, was arrested at 1935 Stanton Way, the address of the Knights Inn Lexington hotel off Newtown Pike.
The Evansville Police Department told the Evansville Courier and Press newspaper, Connors was part of a group of people traveling together and staying at a Motel 6 on North U.S. 41. in Evansville. Police responded to the motel around 8:50 p.m. Friday and found two men who were stabbed, the paper reported. One man, later identified as Avery Scott Shoe of North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital. Police did not disclose his condition.
Police told the Evansville paper Connors stole a van belonging to the group he was traveling with and abducted a mentally disabled person who was a member of the group.
Police said they received information that Connors was heading toward the Lexington area. The abducted person was unharmed, according to the paper.
Connors was lodged in the Lexington jail. He will remain in Lexington pending an extradition hearing, the paper reported.
Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader
Comments