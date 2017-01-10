Fifth person arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Frankfort

A Frankfort man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a December robbery that ended in a fatal shooting, according to police.
Kendrick Burton, 21, is the fifth person arrested in the case, according to Frankfort police. He is charged with first-degree robbery.
Jared Banta, 21, was found dead Dec. 27 in a Pizza Hut delivery car outside an apartment on Schenkel Lane in Frankfort.
Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery, both 18, were previously charged with first-degree robbery, according to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Two juveniles whose names have not been released were also charged with robbery or complicity to commit robbery.
Police had obtained a warrant for Burton and officers arrested him during a traffic stop at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
The investigation is continuing, Major Rob Warfel said. Frankfort police are working with commonwealth’s attorney to determine whether additional charges will be filed against any of the suspects.
