January 11, 2017 9:34 AM

One man shot to death in Pleasureville, another charged with murder

By Karla Ward

One man was shot to death Monday and another has been charged with murder in Henry County.

State police said Zachary Fluhr, 23, of Louisville, was found about 4:30 p.m. Monday with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment complex on Main Street in Pleasureville, according to Kentucky state police. Fluhr died at the scene.

Randall Carman, 22, of Pleasureville, was arrested after an investigation showed that Carman shot Fluhr during an altercation, state police said.

Carman was being held in the Carroll County jail.

