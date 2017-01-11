Police search for woman who robbed Lexington hotel

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a local hotel Monday.
The robbery happened at about 11 p.m. at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites at 2261 Elkhorn Road, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
“The clerk told officers that a white female wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt entered the business through the front door and implied she had a weapon. The suspect demanded money from the register and the clerk complied,” Angel said.
The woman is described as about 5 feet tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and pale skin, Angel said.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600 or text LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
