Crime

January 11, 2017 9:06 PM

Police search for woman who robbed Lexington hotel

By Fernando Alfonso III

falfonso@herald-leader.com

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who robbed a local hotel Monday.

The robbery happened at about 11 p.m. at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites at 2261 Elkhorn Road, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.

“The clerk told officers that a white female wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt entered the business through the front door and implied she had a weapon. The suspect demanded money from the register and the clerk complied,” Angel said.

The woman is described as about 5 feet tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and pale skin, Angel said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600 or text LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos