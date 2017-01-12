Doorbell rang, then four charged in and pistol-whipped man in front of son

A man was pistol-whipped in front of his son during a home invasion early Thursday, Richmond police said.
The resident of Maplehill Drive told police that shortly before 4:30 a.m. a female rang the doorbell and used the name of a person he knew. When the man opened the door, the woman and three armed men charged into the house, police said in a release.
The intruders took the victim’s 13-year-old son, sat him down and then struck the father in the head with the guns.
One man had a shotgun and the other two had pistols, along with a .45-caliber automatic pistol. The man with the .45 fired one round into the kitchen wall. The male intruders all wore ski masks but the woman did not. One intruder wore a purple ski mask while another one wore black-and-red clothes, the victim told police.
The intruders took an undisclosed amount of money from the victim and then fled. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.
If anyone has any information on this case, call Sgt. Tim Craft at (859) 623-1162.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments