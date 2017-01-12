Two charged with criminal abuse of a child in Bourbon County

Two people have been charged with criminal abuse of a child in Bourbon County.
Taylor Myers, 24, and Jessica Morris, 24, we both charged with first degree abuse of a child 12 years or younger, said Kentucky State Police trooper David Jones in a news release.
“These charges are a result of a complaint from the Bourbon County Health and Family Services. The complaint was that a juvenile had injuries that were not consistent with an accident,” Jones said. “After a lengthy investigation, the case was presented to the Bourbon County grand jury and the indictments were returned on both individuals.”
At the time of the investigation, police determined Myers was living at Morris’ home.
