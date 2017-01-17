UK issues bulletin after report of sexual assault in dorm

University of Kentucky police sent out a crime bulletin Tuesday about an alleged sexual assault in a campus dorm.
Campus police received a report Monday that a female student was sexually assaulted inside a room of a residence hall Monday by a man she knew, according to the bulletin.
The suspect is described as being 5-foot-10, white, weighing about 200 pounds, and having brown hair and blue eyes. He is not a UK student, according to the bulletin.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call UK police at 859-257-8573.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
