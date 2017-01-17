Feds charge second person in connection with Kentucky overdoses

A second person has been charged as a source of the drugs responsible for some of the overdoses that occurred earlier this month in Jessamine County.
Jerrod Doolin of Nicholasville was taken into federal custody late Sunday night on a charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Lexington. Last week Jeffrey James Ruggiero was charged in U.S. District Court with possession of heroin with intent to distribute.
Emergency crews responded to nine overdoses in Jessamine County in a 24-hour period on Jan. 9 and 10.
On Jan. 12, an unidentified cooperating witness recorded a telephone call with Doolin in which Doolin agreed to supply the witness with heroin, the affidavit says. Doolin agreed to bring the heroin from Jessamine County into Garrard County.
Shortly after that call, Nicholasville police, who were familiar with Doolin from previous investigations, stopped a southbound vehicle driven by Doolin toward Garrard County. A DEA agent directed fellow investigators to search the vehicle. The agent advised Doolin of his rights and he agreed to speak to the agent.
As the conversation began, investigators told the DEA agent that some suspected heroin was found inside a bag in the trunk of the vehicle. The agent resumed the conversation with Doolin, who, unaware that law enforcement had already found it, admitted that he had about 50 grams of heroin in the trunk.
Doolin referred to the substance as heroin, but a field test was not conducted. The substance is awaiting laboratory analysis.
Doolin was taken into federal custody on Sunday night. He made an initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Robert Wier..
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
