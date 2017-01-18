Police looking for 3 or 4 assailants in Tuesday night stabbing

1:53 De'Aaron Fox: This game it was my turn Pause

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

5:02 John Calipari: We might be two months away

3:02 Ben Howland happy with comeback

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

0:41 EKU pedway reopens

1:47 Wenyen Gabriel's confidence keeps growing

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors