Police looking for 3 or 4 assailants in Tuesday night stabbing

Police are looking for three or four people who might have been a part of a group that stabbed a 19-year-old man Tuesday.
Officers were called to Lexington Fire Station 8 about 10:30 p.m. after a man walked in with a minor stab wound, according to police.
The man told officers that he’d been at a friend’s house on Judy Lane when a fight broke out among several people who knew the homeowner, according to police. The man tried to break up the fight and was stabbed in his side, he told officers.
The people involved in the fight drove away in a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous, according to police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
