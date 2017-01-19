Officer finds man with gunshot wound at Lexington park

A man was in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound at Woodhill Park Thursday night.
A Lexington police officer responding to a call regarding shots fired in the area found the man near the parking lot at about 8:30 p.m.
The officer radioed back to dispatch that the man had been shot once in the head.
Lexington police Lt. Corey Doane said the man was taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.
Police were gathering information at two other locations possibly linked to the shooting.
One was on Woodhill Drive near Mulberry Drive, where a two-vehicle collision occurred at around the time of the shooting.
“We’re still looking to see if that is related to the scene on Woodhill Park,” he said.
He said the third location was further up Larkwood Drive from the park, where an abandoned vehicle was found.
Doane said police did not have any suspects in custody as of about 9:45 p.m.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
