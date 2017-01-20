Tweet about assassinating Trump causes pain for Louisville woman, station reports

A Louisville woman who tweeted about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump faces an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, WAVE 3 News in Louisville reports.
The television station reported Thursday that Heather Lowrey tweeted: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”
The tweet immediately sent off a social media firestorm, the television station reported. People alerted Lowrey’s employers of the tweet and she’s suffered consequences as a result.
Her social media accounts have since been deactivated, WAVE reported.
The Secret Service said it is aware of the tweet and interviewed Lowrey and plan on conducting a full investigation, the television station reported.
