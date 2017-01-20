Crime

January 20, 2017 8:52 AM

Tweet about assassinating Trump causes pain for Louisville woman, station reports

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

A Louisville woman who tweeted about assassinating President-Elect Donald Trump faces an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, WAVE 3 News in Louisville reports.

The television station reported Thursday that Heather Lowrey tweeted: “If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.”

The tweet immediately sent off a social media firestorm, the television station reported. People alerted Lowrey’s employers of the tweet and she’s suffered consequences as a result.

Her social media accounts have since been deactivated, WAVE reported.

The Secret Service said it is aware of the tweet and interviewed Lowrey and plan on conducting a full investigation, the television station reported.

Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety

