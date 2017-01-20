Lexington identity thief gets prison for seeking $408,000 on tax returns

A Lexington woman who used the identities of other people to file dozens of fraudulent tax returns has been sentenced to five years and one month in federal prison.
Yarelis Rios, 30, also was ordered to pay $81,423 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a release from Carlton Shier IV, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Rios worked at various apartment complexes in Lexington, which gave her access to dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other identifying information on people who had applied for apartments, according to a court document.
Rios used such information to file 64 tax returns in other people’s names between January 2012 and April 2013.
The returns requested total refunds of $408,000, with the money directed to accounts or debit cards Rios controlled, according to a news release.
The IRS stopped 51 of the returns because they appeared to be fraudulent, but Rios received $81,423 on 13 returns that got through.
U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood sentenced Rios Jan. 17. She must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.
