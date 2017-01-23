Mercer County man, ex-wife arrested on rape, sodomy and child-porn charges

A Mercer County man and his ex-wife face charges of rape, sodomy and the recording of a minor in a sex act, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rafael W. Poynter, 43, and Anastasia C. Vandergriff, 35, were arrested early Monday after deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Shakertown Road. The sheriff’s office said children were removed from the home and placed in the care of relatives.
Vandergriff was charged with rape, sodomy and use of a minor in a sexual performance. Deputies found videos on a phone of Vandergriff performing sex acts on a 7-year-old child, according to a uniform citation.
Poynter was charged with complicity to rape, complicity to sodomy, use of a minor in a sexual performance and promoting a sexual performance by a minor. The arrest report said Poynter recorded Vandergriff performing sex acts on a young child while Poynter gave directions.
The investigation could result in additional charges and arrests, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone who has had contact with Poynter and Vandergriff is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 859-734-4221.
Poynter and Vandergriff were being held in the Boyle County jail.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments