Berea pharmacist’s wife sentenced to home detention

The wife of a Berea pharmacist was sentenced Friday to five months of home detention and three years of supervised release on a charge related to spending illegal drug money out of state.
Meggan Ashley Hubbard, 32, pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of travel in interstate commerce to aid in racketeering. According to the sentencing conditions approved by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, Hubbard will remain at home except for her employment and other activities approved by a probation officer.
She also must wear an electronic monitoring device. Meggan Hubbard also forfeits her interest in properties in Somerset and London, four vehicles, a boat, two personal watercraft, bank accounts and $13,210 in cash.
Hubbard and her husband, Lonnie W. Hubbard, 41, who operated Rx Discount of Berea, were indicted last year in federal court. The indictment alleged that Lonnie Hubbard distributed pseudoephedrine to others for the manufacture of methamphetamine, and that he distributed oxycodone “outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.”
Meggan Hubbard worked as a pharmacy technician intermittently at her husband’s pharmacy. In a sentencing memorandum, defense attorney Jerry Wright characterized her conduct in the matter as “extremely minimal.”
“She was merely acting in the capacity of a fill-in when others could not work at the pharmacy,” Wright wrote in the memorandum. Wright also wrote that Meggan Hubbard’s conduct “was primarily in the form of money laundering, using money that she either knew, or should have known, came from conduct of her co-defendant husband.”
Meggan Hubbard admitted that on Dec. 26, 2013, she went to Tennessee and used a portion of the Rx Discount proceeds to buy a yellow Sea Doo personal watercraft and a trailer for $12,000, court documents said. Wright wrote that Lonnie Hubbard went with her.
Wright asked Judge Reeves to sentence Meggan Hubbard to a “split sentence,” in which a portion is served as home incarceration and the remainder is served on probation.
Hubbard sought leniency in a Jan. 11 letter included in the court file. She wrote that she is the mother of two sons and a daughter, that she holds a license to sell real estate, and that she works part-time and is enrolled in a practical nursing program. She wrote that her family will suffer “emotionally and financially” if she is incarcerated.
“Judge Reeves, I am respectfully asking for mercy of this court when I am being sentenced,” she wrote. “I pray that you will give heartfelt consideration in making a decision and that you will take into consideration all of the good that I’ve accomplished in my life.”
Meanwhile, Lonnie Hubbard had initially indicated that he intended to enter a guilty plea, but he changed his mind and has decided to proceed to trial. That trial is now scheduled to start Feb. 6 in Lexington before Judge Reeves.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
