Floyd County man charged with distributing child pornography

A Floyd County man has been arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.
Kenneth Lewis, 49, of Prestonsburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, said Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office in a news release.
“The arrest of Lewis was the result of a three-week undercover investigation by the Cyber Crimes Unit,” the news release said.
Beshear’s cybercrimes initiative led to 80 arrests, indictments and convictions of online child predators last year, the news release said.
Lewis was scheduled to be arraigned in Floyd District Court on Jan. 20.
