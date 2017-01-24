Police looking for suspect after Lexington stabbing

Lexington police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that seriously injured a man overnight.
Officers were called to Morgan Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a large fight, police Lt. Andrew Daugherty said. Shortly after the call, a Lexington Fire Department ambulance found a stabbing victim on nearby Bryan Avenue.
Investigators believe the fight on Morgan Avenue and the stabbing victim on Bryan Avenue are connected, Daugherty said. Police have identified a suspect in the case but have not yet released the suspect’s name or description.
Anyone with information related to this case can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
