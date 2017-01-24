Help police find a man who tried to abduct a woman in Versailles

Police are asking for your help to find the man behind an attempted abduction. If you have information about this crime, don’t try to take action on your own. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Crime of the Week
This week, police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who tried to abduct a woman in Versailles.
About 11:45 a.m. Jan. 1, a woman was jogging on a paved trail near the intersection of Ky. 33 and Fallen Springs Drive in Versailles. An unkempt white man in his mid-30s to early 40s with a beard and yellowing teeth pulled up behind her in a late 90s car that might have been a Chevy Cavalier, or a similar model. The car had faded, dark-green paint with a peeling clearcoat finish. The man pointed a gun at the woman and demanded that she get in the car. Instead, she ran and flagged down passing motorists.
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the solving of this crime.
Suspect of the Week
This week’s Suspect of the Week is Robert J. Crawford, wanted on charges of fleeing from police in a motor vehicle. Crawford, 22, is described as a black, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing 140 pounds (see photo above).
If you have information about Crawford, call Crime Stoppers at 859 253-2020 or toll-free at 1-877-970-2020. To place a free call on your AT&T cellphone, press *2020.
