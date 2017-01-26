Unexplained roadside attack leaves 1 shot, another pistol-whipped

One man was shot in the leg and another man was pistol-whipped during an assault on Ironworks Pike.
The two victims told investigators that a man pulled over in a black or blue two-door passenger car just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, assaulted them and drove away, Lexington Police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said. The men were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
The two were loading a trailer next to the road when the car pulled up, police said.
The assailant did not try to take anything from the victims during the assault, Tuttle said. No arrests have been made in the case as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
“It’s early in the investigation and we are not entirely sure what led up to the assault,” police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments