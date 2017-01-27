Crime

January 27, 2017 1:03 PM

Video captures man reportedly involved in Transylvania University burglary

By Morgan Eads

meads@herald-leader.com

Public safety officials at Transylvania University are working to track down a man who appears to have been caught on camera stealing a backpack and laptop on campus Thursday.

Surveillance videos show the man entering the Mitchell Fine Arts Center on Thursday afternoon, leaving the building and driving away, Transylvania spokeswoman Michele Sparks said. The backpack and laptop that were stolen belong to a staff member at the university.

The theft was reported about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the suspect or theft is asked to call the campus Department of Public Safety at 859-233-8118.

Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety

