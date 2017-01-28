Overnight standoff ends in arrest of Lexington man

A Lexington man was arrested after an overnight police standoff in Knox County.
The incident began at about 2:40 p.m. Friday, when Barbourville police were called about possible domestic violence at the Bimble Shell station off U.S. 25 East. When officers arrived, they found a man outside the store who fit the description given in the call, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
When officers confronted the man, later identified as David Ray Wilson, 50, he ran into a wooded area.
Barbourville police pursued the man for about two hours and finally found him inside a home on Hobbs Hollow Road. They set up a perimeter around the house and tried to negotiate.
At about 5:30 p.m., the Barbourville police called state police for help, and the state police Special Response Team was soon activated to begin negotiations.
State police said the team found Wilson in the attic at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday and took him into custody about 25 minutes later.
Wilson was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital for minor medical treatment and was to be taken to the Knox County Detention Center after being released from the hospital.
Both state police and the Barbourville police were expected to file charges against him.
