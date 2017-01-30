$1M plus large quantities of marijuana, cocaine in Central Kentucky nets 15 years in prison

Conspiring to distribute large amounts of marijuana and cocaine in Central Kentucky and launder $1 million in drug proceeds earned a Tennessee man more than 15 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Benito Segura Tovar, 34, of Knoxville, Tenn., will have to serve at least 85 percent of his 188-month sentence after he admitted to conspiring with Edgar Villa Castaneda and Miguel Salas, both of Lexington, to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 1,000 kilograms — or 2,200 pounds — of marijuana between August 2014 and February 2015, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Villa Castaneda and Salas pleaded guilty last year, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Villa Castaneda was sentenced to 17 years in prison and Salas was sentenced to 14.5 years in prison. Raul Garcia Valencia of Atlanta helped supply the cocaine.
The drugs were distributed in Fayette, Madison and Montgomery counties in Kentucky and also in Tennessee and Georgia, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Valencia was convicted in a 2016 trial and sentenced to just over 13 years in prison.
Law enforcement seized 4 kilograms of cocaine, 150 pounds of marijuana, several firearms and about $1 million in cash during the investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force in Lexington, the U.S. attorney’s office said. The Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI, Kentucky State Police and Lexington police were among the agencies involved.
