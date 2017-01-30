Lexington police search for bank robbery suspect

Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in southeast Lexington Monday.
The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. at a Central Bank branch at 3101 Mapleleaf Drive, near Todds Road and Man o’ War Boulevard, said public information officer Brenna Angel in a news release.
“A ... man wearing dark clothing and a surgical mask entered the bank, showed a knife, and demanded money,” Angel said. “The bank employee complied with the suspect’s demands. The man took the cash and fled on foot.”
Police are asking anyone with information about this robbery to call (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
